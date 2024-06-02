Punters bet big on winning candidates, political parties, margins in Adilabad

Meanwhile, activists and leaders of political parties are crossing their fingers over the results.

Published Date - 2 June 2024

Adilabad: Punters were betting big on winning candidates of various political parties even as counting of votes relating to Adilabad Lok Sabha drawing nearer.

Punters are reportedly betting huge amounts and assets on candidates who can win the elections, how much margin the winners can achieve and political parties which would bag the Adilabad Parliament segment reserved for ST as well. It is learnt that the punters are accepting the bets on their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, activists and leaders of political parties are crossing their fingers over the results. While some are depending on the exit poll surveys, others are analyzing trends of polling and strengths of their parties and candidates.

Twelve candidates are in fray from Adilabad Parliament segment. Incidentally, major parties fielded candidates from the tribal community. While BRS fielded Athram Sakku, nominees of BJP and Congress were Godam Nagesh and Athram Suguna. Sakku was the former Asifabad MLA, while Nagesh was an ex-Adilabad MP and Suguna was a teacher before venturing into politics. The three nominees exude confidence of winning.

The fate of the nominees is sealed in EVMs with 12,21,563 electors casting votes in 2,200 polling stations created for the polls as against the total of 16,50,175 electors on May 13. Of them, 5,99,108 were male and 6,22,420 were women. The segment saw 74.03 percent of voting as against 71.42 percent of turnout in 2019.

Elaborate arrangements

Elaborate arrangements are made for counting votes of Adilabad Parliament constituency, comprising seven Assembly segments such as Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Khanapur, Mudhole, Sirpur (T) and Asifabad on June 4. According to officials, three venues have been created in order to count the votes in the district centre.

While votes of Adilabad and Boath Assembly segments would be counted in the Technical Training and Development Centre (TTDC), votes relating to Nirmal, Khanapur and Mudhole segments were going to be counted in Sanjay Gandhi Polytechnic College. Counting of votes belonging to both Sirpur (T) and Asifabad Assembly constituencies would be carried out at Telangana Social Welfare Residential School (Girls).