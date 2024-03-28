Lok Sabha polls: Clash of teachers in Adilabad

The BRS has fielded Athram Sakku, while BJP's candidate is Godam Nagesh. Athram Suguna is the Congress candidate.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 28 March 2024, 06:10 PM

Adilabad: In an interesting scenario emerging on the political map of the district, three teachers are vying to represent Adilabad in the Parliament, even as the segment is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

The BRS has fielded Athram Sakku, while BJP’s candidate is Godam Nagesh. Athram Suguna is the Congress candidate. Sakku is the former Asifabad MLA, while Nagesh is the former Adilabad MP. Suguna is a new entrant in politics. Incidentally, all of them once worked as teachers with the State Education department before trying their hand in politics.

Athram Sakku, a resident of Laxmipur in Tiryani mandal was a teacher before venturing into politics in 2008. He had worked with the Education department for 14 years. He was elected MLA of Asifabad on a Congress ticket in 2009 and 2018. Godam Nagesh, an MA and MEd graduate, had worked as a teacher before being elected as MLA thrice and MP once. He had served as Minister for Tribal Welfare from 1994 to 99 after winning as Boath MLA in his first attempt. His father Rama Rao, a teacher, was the Minister of the same department from 1985 to 1989.

Meanwhile, Suguna resigned as a teacher though she still had 13 years of service left and joined the Congress on March 12. She worked as a school assistant with a school in Utnoor mandal centre, while her husband Bhujang Rao is also a teacher at Pittabongaram village in Indaram mandal. Both of them are human rights activists as well.

The incumbent Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao was also a teacher before being elected as a legislator of Boath constituency in 2004. Former Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao was also a teacher before venturing into politics. He won thrice from the segment. A political science professor of Osmania University, GV Sudhakar Rao became MLC thrice in 1962, 1968 and 1977.