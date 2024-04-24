| Eight Candidates File 12 Sets Of Nominations In Adilabad

Eight candidates file 12 sets of nominations in Adilabad

A total of 12 sets of nominations were received from eight candidates of various parties including two Independents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 07:58 PM

Adilabad: The BJP candidate for Adilabad Parliament segment Godam Nagesh filed his nomination in Adilabad on Wednesday.

Nagesh accompanied by MLAs Payal Shankar, Maheshwar Reddy, Ramarao Patel and Dr Harish Babu filed his papers at Returning Officer-cum-Collector Rajarshi Shah. Senior leader Ramesh Rathod also submitted his nomination on behalf of the BJP.

The nominees who filed nominations so far were Godam Nagesh, Athram Suguna of the Congress, Athram Sakku fielded by the BRS, Kodapa Vamana Rao belonging to Gondwana Dandakaranya Party. eom