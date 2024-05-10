Intense fight for Adilabad Parliament segment

BJP's Nagesh is wooing the electors by promising to revive the CCI unit, to form a railway line between Nirmal and Armoor and to address major challenges of the district if elected.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 10 May 2024, 04:06 PM

Adilabad: Even as the BRS and the Congress are trying win the Adilabad Parliament seat, the BJP is trying equally hard to retain the segment.

The Parliament constituency, comprising seven Assembly constituencies such as Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Mudhole, Khanapur, Asifabad and Sirpur (T), is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and is going to polls for the 19th time.

The BJP’s nominee Soyam Bapu Rao won from the segment by a margin of 58,493 votes defeating BRS candidate Godam Nagesh in 2019. He polled 3,77,194 votes, while Nagesh registered 3,18,701 votes. This time, Nagesh, who later shifted from the BRS to the BJP, is its MP candidate. Nagesh is wooing the electors by promising to revive the CCI unit, to form a railway line between Nirmal and Armoor and to address major challenges of the district if elected.

The saffron party is banking on the four Assembly constituencies represented by the outfit in recent polls to the Telangana Assembly.

Incidentally, the share of votes of the BJP has gone up from 12 percent in 2018 to 36 percent in 2023, cheering the leadership of the party.

The Congress is making all out efforts to secure the segment through its nominee Athram Suguna, who was a government teacher before venturing into politics. She is the first woman to be in the fray in the history of Adilabad Parliament constituency.

On the other hand, the BRS is also trying hard to win the constituency. It has fielded former Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku, who was also a government teacher before entering into politics. Sakku is extensively canvassing in the seven Assembly constituencies. He is confident of winning from the segment with the help of two legislators belonging to the party and innovative welfare schemes and developmental programmes taken up by the BRS government from 2014 to 2023.

Background of Adilabad Parliament segment

The Adilabad Parliament segment saw polls for 18 times since creation of the district in 1952 so far. While the Congress won eight times, the TDP won six times. BRS (then TRS) has won twice. A candidate of the Socialist party had emerged victorious in the first ever elections held in the constituency.