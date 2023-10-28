‘Puramanai Virundhu’ Vanabhojanam to be organised in Hyderabad’s Hitech City

Hyderabad: The Tamilians of Telangana, members of the Telangana Tamizh Sangam (TTS), will be gathering in large numbers for ‘Puramanai Virundhu’, Vanabhojanam 2023 at Phoenix Arena, HITEC City, on October 29.

A huge list of Tamil delicacies are going to be served on plantain leaves and entertainment programme including traditional dance, music, games are lined up by the organisers.

Tamil Sangam office bearers and committee members under the guidance of M. K. Bose, President of the Sangam, have been working for over a month to organise this yearly event. Every year during the month of Karthigai a mega get-together of Tamilians is arranged by TTS and for Vanabhojanam, authentic Tamil vegetarian food is served on banana leaf.

This event exposes the young generation of Tamilians all over Telangana to get in touch with their cultural heritage, classic cuisine and develop love for the oldest language Tamizh or Tamil and establish a strong bond with their roots.

Vanabhojanam is celebrated by Telugu people in the month of Karthika and it shows their love for nature and the desire to spend time with family and friends amidst natural surroundings, the release said adding that the integration of Tamil and Telugu culture is the Puramanai Virundhu organised by TTS.

