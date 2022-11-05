Head to these places in and around Hyderabad for karthika vanabhojanam

By Sowmya Sangam Published: Published Date - 05:03 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

The auspicious Karthika Masam is incomplete without arranging a vanabhojanam.

Hyderabad: The weekend is here! Take down picnic baskets to pack with delicious food, gather the entire family, and rent out a car or the Matador for an outdoor meal away from the hubbub of the city.

The auspicious Karthika Masam is here and the month is incomplete without arranging a vanabhojanam. And, without a location, there is no picnic. So set off to explore and enjoy the outdoors like never before as we have rounded up the best destinations in and around the city.

Also Read Telangana Tourism introduce special tours for Kartika Masam

Ananthagiri Hills, which is considered one of the dense forests in the State, is the best bet where you can cook over an open flame and have lunch under a tree. It has a famous temple located in the woods, which is also the birthplace of the Musi River. It is situated at a distance of about 90 km from the city. The road is in good condition, which takes you into the dense forests with beautiful trees and streams all along the way.

Keesaragutta, in addition to being a pilgrimage, is a place nestled in green fields and pristine rural hinterlands. After the darshan, you can head to the reserve forest here to pull off a perfect picnic or Vanabhojanam. The town is about 10 km from ECIL.

Vanasthali Hills, which once used to wear a deserted look, has been of late bustling with activities like photoshoots and picnics. With rocks and trees flanking both sides, you can cruise your way here, enjoy the breeze, and have meals under a tree. The place, located about 16 km away from the city, is truly a great venue for Vanabhojanam.

Kondapochamma too is one of the best spots to arrange traditional Vanabhojanam. There is a lot of lush greenery on the way where you can comfortably lay large mats, bedspreads, or sheets on the ground, and play some games before settling down for a packed lunch. The place is around 50 km from Hyderabad.

Apart from these, a slew of resorts are hosting Karthika Vanabhojanam. Some parks including Indira Park at Kavadiguda, Shilparamam at Hitec City, Nehru Zoological Park at Bahadurpura, and Sanjeevaiah Park at Necklace Road are some of the best destinations in the city for Vanabhojanam parties.