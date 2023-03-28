Allu Arjun expresses gratitude as he completes 20 years in film industry

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has completed two decades in the film industry and has said that he is what he is because of the love of the fans.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared the note on Tuesday and captioned it with a joined hands emoji.

“Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers and fans. Gratitude forever.”

Arjun, who is one of the highest paid actors in India, made his debut with ‘Gangotri’ in 2003. He rose to prominence starring in Sukumar’s cult classic ‘Arya’ in 2004.

The actor, who is also known for his extraordinary dancing skills, went on to star in notable films such as ‘Arya 2’, ‘Vedam’, ‘Julayi’, ‘Race Gurram’, ‘Sarrainodu’, ‘DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which turned out to be a blockbuster.

He is now gearing up for the release of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.