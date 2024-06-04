Puvvada demands action against persons responsible for BRS worker’s death

Ajay Kumar extended financial aid for the deceased worker’s funeral expenses and paid homage to him. Speaking to the media he said that the culture of murderous politics was not good.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 09:55 PM

Khammam: Former Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar alleged that Congress goons attacked and killed a BRS worker Irya Naik two days ago. Police have taken no action against those responsible for his death and those behind the killing of the BRS worker must be punished, he demanded.

He called on the family members of the deceased worker and consoled them at Sivaigudem village of Raghunathapalem mandal in the district.

The previous BRS government laid the focus on development but after coming to power the Congress was focused on intimidating the opposition workers, he said. The party leaders K Nagabhushanam, Pagadala Nagaraju, Veeru Naik, Karnati Krishna and others were present.