Puvvada donates Rs 10 lakh to newly formed Khammam Kamma Sangham

Published Date - 06:01 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar donated Rs 10 lakh to the newly formed Khammam Nagara Kamma Sangham. He attended the inaugural meeting of the sangham held here on Sunday night.

Speaking on the occasion he said the Kamma community in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh State was facing troubles but there was no such situation in Telangana.

After the formation of Telangana many of the community members feared about the fate of their properties in the State. But they were safe here now. After creation of Telangana all sections were given equal recognition by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the minister said. The community leaders were in a better position in the State, Ajay Kumar said, adding that he had the opportunity to be a minister. Some were poisoning their own social class. That was not good for the community and the community members need to develop a tendency to encourage each other.

Explaining the necessity to form a new association in Khammam, the minister noted that the city of Khammam has expanded. Many elders in the community have thought that the city chapter has to be established. There were Kamma associations for small towns like Wyra, Madhira, Kothagudem, Paloncha. What was wrong if there was a Khammam city chapter, Ajay Kumar posed adding that in all there were six associations of the community in Khammam district.

He suggested that the Khammam city chapter should be at the forefront of service. The community elders should cooperate and support to create funds so that more service activities could be taken up for the poorer sections. Ajay Kumar stated that he was able to ensure flow funds for Khammam city development. The development would not stop even as some were trying to create hurdles. It was a good omen Khammam Kamma Sangham was formed at a time when NTR’s birth centenary was celebrated.

