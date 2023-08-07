Puvvada rides TSRTC merger wave in Khammam

Minister Puvvada was given a grand welcome on his return to Khammam after the monsoon Assembly session, during which he tabled a bill in the Assembly merging TSRTC with Telangana government

08:14 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

BRS cadres felicitated minister P Ajay Kumar in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Celebrating the momentum from the TSRTC merger and the sanction of Rs 150 crore for the RCC retaining wall along river Munneru, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday moved into campaign mode.

The Minister was given a grand welcome on his return to Khammam after the monsoon Assembly session, during which he tabled a bill in the Assembly merging TSRTC with the government and was felicitated with a ‘gajamala’. He shared sweets with RTC employees and congratulated them.

Addressing a gathering Ajay Kumar asked the public and BRS cadre in the Khammam Assembly constituency to see that Khammam would remain in safe hands by supporting the party in the next elections. He wanted voters to elect him as MLA for the third time and asserted that BRS would form the government in the next elections and K Chandrashekhar Rao would become the Chief Minister for the third time in a row.

The Minister also wanted the BRS cadre to work hard at the field level as soldiers for the next three months to ensure the party would win 10 out of 10 Assembly seats in the general elections in erstwhile Khammam district. There was a historic necessity for the party to win the next elections, he said.

Calling the Chief Minister’s decision to merge the TSRTC with the government a historic one, he said the move would ensure job security to the corporation employees, who would be treated on par with government employees. Referring to the RCC retaining wall along Munneru course in Khammam, he said a primary DPR was prepared and would soon be approved in the Cabinet. Rs 180 crore was already sanctioned for the construction of a cable bridge across the river, he said.

