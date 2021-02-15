PV Sindhu follows in the footsteps of Saina Nehwal

It has been on the cards that Sindhu would not train under Gopichand ever since she left for London to train there before returning this month.

Hyderabad: With Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu deciding to opt out of SAI-Pullela Gopichand academy and train with Korean coach Park Tae Sang at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, the world champion has followed in the footsteps of London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, who too had walked out of the Gopichand academy a few years ago to train under U Vimal Kumar in Bengaluru. Saina has since returned back to the city to train under Gopichand.

It has been on the cards that Sindhu would not train under Gopichand ever since she left for London to train there before returning this month. Although she has been saying all is well with Gopichand, there is no denying the fact there is not much of a good rapport between the coach and the player.

Former international Sanjay Sharma, author of the book Pullela Gopichand, said he was mystified that Sindhu to opt out of the academy. “It is difficult to fathom the reasons behind Sindhu’s exit move. It is sad. She is a World Champion. She has the freedom with her decision. It was Saina who had first walked out of Gopichand training a few years ago and Sindhu has done that now.

“Sindhu was in London and she spoke highly of the system there. We had expected some high class performances in the three tournaments in Thailand but somehow she was disappointing. With Tokyo Olympics four months away, it is a big challenge for Sindhu to produce good results and stay in the top ten of the BWF ranking,’’ he said.

Sharma added whatever the reasons she may have to leave it is something that doesn’t augur well for Indian badminton. “But one cannot dismiss the contribution of Gopichand in shaping Saina and Sindhu’s career. He might be very disappointed but Gopichand would not express his emotional feelings in public. If Saina and Sindhu have won bronze and silver medals in Olympics, then Gopichand had a big hand and giving the Olympic medals to the country. He lifted Indian badminton to a new high. Gopichand had made India a semi super power in badminton,’’ he said.

Sharma pointed out that at present Indian badminton is at crossheads. “There is a lot of uncertainty. The confidence is missing and so are the performances. It is sad and a stark reality.’’

