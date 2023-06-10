PVR INOX’s ‘Flash’ sale for tickets of the upcoming DC superhero film, ‘The Flash’, to be live from June 12-14

| Pvr Inoxs Flash Sale For Tickets Of The Upcoming Dc Superhero Film The Flash To Be Live From June 12 14

PVR INOX has announced ‘The Flash’ sale from June 12 to 14, wherein fans can book tickets at a discount of 50% exclusively on the apps of PVR and INOX

Hyderabad: The era of superheroes has dawned upon audiences with stand-out films to essay the background story of every exemplary character. For fans of DC, the long wait ends as ‘The Flash’ gears up to release on June 16.

Taking the excitement a notch higher, PVR INOX has announced ‘The Flash’ sale from June 12 to 14, wherein fans can book tickets at a discount of 50% exclusively on the apps of PVR and INOX. Each day will comprise two 20-minute time slots wherein fans can avail of the discount. Users will have to be signed into the app and turn on notifications to be notified of the sale. While booking, users will have to use the code ‘FLASHSALE’ to avail the discounts.

Commenting on the special initiative for the fans of ‘The Flash’, PVR INOX’s co-CEO, Gautam Dutta, shares, “‘The Flash’ is a story around time and time travel. ‘The Flash Sale’ campaign is cleverly curated around the significance of time, which would excite ‘The Flash’ fans across the country. The sale would also allow us to gratify the fans through some extremely attractive discounts.”

Sharing his excitement about the Flash Sale, Denzil Dias – VP and Managing Director – India Theatrical at Warner Bros Discovery, adds, “We are very excited to release ‘The Flash’ in cinemas on June 16 across India. ‘The Flash’ has a special place in the hearts of its fans and this special initiative by PVR INOX will surely set the tone for the movie’s release.”

Starring Ezra Miller, the film sees The Flash travels back in time for a crucial juncture in his life, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. Audiences will also be delighted to witness Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Sasha Calle play pivotal roles.

