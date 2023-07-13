PVR reduces snacks prices, introduces offers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: Cinema chain PVR Cinemas has announced the introduction of two offers on snacks and drinks, claiming it an “unbeatable price”. The announcement comes after a journalist’s tweet highlighting the exorbitant prices at PVR cinema hall went viral on Twitter.

Earlier this month, a journalist named Tripti K Mandal, shared a photo of his bill from PVR Noida, showcasing the huge price he paid for a regular-sized tub of cheese popcorn and a same-sized Pepsi. He stated that the cost of these snacks was nearly equivalent to an annual subscription to Amazon Prime, expressing concern over the affordability of movie outings with family.

“Rs 460 for 55gm of cheese popcorn, Rs 360 for 600ml of Pepsi. Total Rs 820 at @_PVRCinemas Noida. That’s almost equal to the annual subscription of @PrimeVideoIN. No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable,” read the tweet.

The journalist’s tweet went viral on social media with numerous movie-goers criticising multiplexes for their inflated snack and beverage prices.

Around 10 days later, the official Twitter profile of PVR Cinemas responded to the tweet. “We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and it must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India,” they wrote.

In the announcement on new pricing, PVR said it has introduced two exclusive offers to address the concerns. The first offer features a combo of a burger and samosa, along with a 450 ml Pepsi and sandwich, priced at only Rs 99 each. This offer is available exclusively on Mondays to Thursdays, between 9 am and 6 pm.

The second offer, applicable from Fridays to Sundays, provides “bottomless popcorn” with unlimited refills and unlimited Pepsi. However, PVR did not specify the price for the weekend’s offer.

We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and it must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India #PVRHeardYou https://t.co/rrBL3xFUJs pic.twitter.com/PsOvxxqAaj — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) July 12, 2023