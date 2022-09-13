MIA postpones National Cinema Day to Sept 23; Tickets to be available at Rs 75

Hyderabad: The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce that the National Cinema Day, which was earlier scheduled to be celebrated on September 16, is now postponed by a week.

Earlier the association announced that National Cinema Day will be celebrated on September 16, by welcoming movie-goers to spend a day at the movies with tickets across the country’s major multiplex chains being available for Rs 75. However, MIA in its statement said that the commemoration of the National Cinema Day was postponed to September 23 on request from various stakeholders and to maximize participation.

The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various stake holders and in order to maximize participation, it would now be held on 23rd September #NationalCinemaDay2022 #Sep23 pic.twitter.com/c5DeDCYaMD — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 13, 2022

“National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven’t made it back to a cinema near them, yet,” the association said.

Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from across the country, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Delite, have teamed up to offer “celebratory admission price” of Rs 75 on September 23. “The National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies,” added the MAI.

The MAI was established under the aegis of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry in 2002 and represents more than 18 regional and national multiplex chains, including PVR, INOX, Carnival and Cinepolis.