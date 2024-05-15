QIFLIF Indie Fest in Hyderabad on May 19

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 02:51 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to host a celebration of queer narratives at the upcoming Queer Indie Film and Literature Festival (QIFLIF) on May 19th. Taking place at WeWork in Kondapur, the festival, dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusivity, promises a day filled with cinematic marvels, artistic showcases, and community engagement.

Under the theme “Queer folks telling queer stories”, QIFLIF will feature screenings of five captivating films, each offering authentic portrayals of queer experiences. Complementing the screenings, a vibrant pop-up market will exhibit the talents of LGBTQ+ community members and allies. Beyond films, attendees can partake in a range of activities including an open mic session, a mesmerizing drag show, evocative short story readings, and a literary showcase featuring works by queer authors.

Additionally, the festival will feature a fusion of stand-up comedy and live music, showcasing performances by an all-queer lineup of artists. Featured films include “Lailaa Manju,” “Malwa Khushan,” “Life Beyond Chromosomes,” and “Sifar,” each offering diverse perspectives on queer experiences, thereby allowing deep reflections and meaningful conversations.