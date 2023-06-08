Queer representation in South Indian cinema

Here are four films you can watch to ring in the Pride Month!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Cinema is a mirror that reflects what exists in society, and its impact is universal. South Indian cinema has made significant progress at many levels, particularly when it comes to the representation of the Queer community. Here are four films you can watch to ring in the Pride Month!

Super Deluxe

Straying away from the male gaze, ‘Super Deluxe’ has done representation right. The film with a parallel narrative shows us both sides of the coin when it comes to oppression and acceptance. The wholesome appeal of the son’s relationship with his transgender father sans the suffocating prejudices of their society is what stands out.

Language: Tamil

Watch on: Netflix

Awe

It is not every day that we see the representation of lesbian romance in Telugu cinema, so ‘Awe’ will most definitely be a pleasant surprise. Although not the main plot, Radha and Krish’s relationship has brought in a more ‘normal’ and new perspective to queer relationships.

Language: Telugu

Watch on: Netflix

Paava Kadhaigal

The Tamil anthology explores the struggles of a transwoman in rural India. Sathar is a Muslim transwoman in love with a Hindu man, and the ridicule, abuse and persecution meted out to her leads to a truly heartbreaking story highlighted by unrequited love.

Language: Tamil

Watch on: Netflix

En Magan Magizhvan

Translated to ‘My Son is Gay’, the film is touted to be the first Tamil film depicting a queer love story. The story revolves around a mother living in blissful ignorance of her son’s true identity, grappling with it and learning the impact it has on the people around them. The film won the Best Film award at the Indian World Film Festival-2018.

Language: Tamil

Watch on: YouTube

— Hannah Judith