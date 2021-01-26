R-Day celebrated with fervour in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated with fervour at the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police Commissionerates here on Tuesday.

Additional DCP (Crime) Kavitha unfurled the national flag at the Cyberabad police commissioner’s office at Gachibowli and at the Hyderabad City Police headquarters in Basheerbagh, the national flag was unfurled by M Narender Singh, the Chief Accounts Officer amidst other staff of the police commissionerate.

