Republic Day: Strive to make India self-reliant nations

Army Public School, Golconda, celebrated the 72nd Republic Day with patriotic fervour. Principal Vidya Muralidharan unfurled the National Flag followed by the National Anthem performed by the mellifluous school choir.

The patriotic fervour warmed up the cold winter morning as the teachers, parents and students of the school enthusiastically witnessed the event online. The same was also live telecasted on Facebook.

The Principal addressed the gathering and expressed pride in the rich culture of the country. She urged the students to work with honesty, dedication, discipline and most importantly to be empathetic towards fellow beings to lead a harmonious life.

She fueled the young ignited minds to explore education beyond books and think out of the box. She also emphasized the need for self-reliance in making India prosper and extolled the virtues of Atmanirbhar Bharat in empowering each individual to aid the community as a whole.

She also expressed gratitude towards the parents for their immense support in all endeavours. Students paid tributes to the freedom fighters in the form of a short cultural programme. They delivered speeches in Hindi and English, played patriotic tunes on guitar and keyboard, performed regional dance, a talk show on national bravery awards for children was conducted too.

The students’ cultural performances were followed by an award ceremony for the students who excelled in online co-curricular activities conducted throughout the year. It was also a proud moment for the winners as they were honoured with e-certificates.

