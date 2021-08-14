Race selections: Alluring Silver fancied for Hyderabad features

Hyderabad: The Pesi Shroff-trained Alluring Silver holds an edge over others to win the Nizam’s Gold Cup (Grade II) 2000 metres, Terms for horses 4 year olds and upward the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.
No false rails. First race starts at 1-30 p.m.
SELECTIONS:
1. Good Tidings 1, Sye Ra 2, Flying Rudolf 3
2. Hard To Toss 1, Miss Little Angel 2, Jean Lafette 3
3. Lagos 1, Xfinity 2, Scramjet 3
4. Just Incredible 1, Win Vision 2, Fashion Universe 3
5. By The Bay 1, Siyavash 2, Mark My Day 3
6. Alluring Silver 1, Salazaar 2, Point To Prove 3
7. Alluri’s Pride 1, Hurricane 2, Acadian Angel 3
Day’s Best: Alluri’s Pride.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
1st Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.
2nd Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.