Race selections: Alluring Silver fancied for Hyderabad features

Hyderabad: The Pesi Shroff-trained Alluring Silver holds an edge over others to win the Nizam’s Gold Cup (Grade II) 2000 metres, Terms for horses 4 year olds and upward the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

No false rails. First race starts at 1-30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Good Tidings 1, Sye Ra 2, Flying Rudolf 3

2. Hard To Toss 1, Miss Little Angel 2, Jean Lafette 3

3. Lagos 1, Xfinity 2, Scramjet 3

4. Just Incredible 1, Win Vision 2, Fashion Universe 3

5. By The Bay 1, Siyavash 2, Mark My Day 3

6. Alluring Silver 1, Salazaar 2, Point To Prove 3

7. Alluri’s Pride 1, Hurricane 2, Acadian Angel 3

Day’s Best: Alluri’s Pride.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.