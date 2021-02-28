Hard To Toss, Garnet and Blue Cruise shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 5:48 pm

Hyderabad: Hard To Toss, Garnet & Blue Cruise worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

SAND

600m: Maxwell (P Ajeeth K) 47, handy.

800m: Reno Star (Rohit Kumar) 1-3, 600/47, eased up. Moonlight Ruby (Afroz Khan) 1-2, 600/46, shaped well. Staridar (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Hashtag (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Southern Lady (RB) (From 1400/600) 1-2, eased up.

1200m: Blue Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44, maintains form. Sublime (Santhosh Raj) & Zamora (Gopal Singh) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair handy all the way. Hard To Toss (Deepak Singh) & Garnet (AA Vikrant) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44,

pair strode out well.NRI Heights (Rohit Kumar) & Peaky Blinders (Abhay Singh) 1-32,

1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair not extended.

