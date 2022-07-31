Rachakonda cops bag medals in World Police and Fire Game 2022

Hyderabad: Four police personnel working with the Rachakonda police bagged medals in World Police and Fire Games being held at Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The policemen who won medals are Sreebala B, DCP (Road Safety) in table tennis 40 plus women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles. She also won silver medal in women’s doubles and bronze medal in the singles event.

D Sanjeev Kumar ARPC of CAR Amberpet Rachakonda won two bronze medals in 30 plus Taekwondo Kyorugi under 58kg while D Gopala Krishaiah PC won a Bronze Medal in 40plus Taekwondo Kyorugi under 80kg.