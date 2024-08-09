Rachakonda Police arrest inter-State gang member; recover 1,832 grams of gold

The arrested person is Sony Thakur (22) from Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh and the absconding suspects are Ali Khan and Aslam, both from Madhya Pradesh

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 August 2024, 06:36 PM

G.Sudheer Babu -Police Commissioner, Rachakonda

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Friday arrested a member of an interstate gang of thieves involved in the jewellery theft case reported at Malkapur in Choutuppal on July 28.

Officials recovered about 1,832 grams of the stolen gold ornaments worth Rs.1.26 crore from him.

Also Read Rachakonda Police counselling service coming in handy for many

The arrested person is Sony Thakur (22) from Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh and the absconding suspects are Ali Khan and Aslam, both from Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, Purohith Bharath Kumar, an employee of AD Jewelleries, Aram Mall of Mumbai which is involved in businesses in Mumbai, Pune, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, boarded a private bus carrying 2.1 kg of gold ornaments to deliver them to a customer in Andhra Pradesh.

“On reaching near Dharmojigudem in Choutuppal, he left the bag containing the gold ornaments on his seat in the bus and went out to have tea.

After 20 minutes, when he returned, the box containing jewellery was missing from the bag,” said G.Sudheer Babu, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.

Based on his complaint, the Choutuppal police booked a case and took up investigation. Four special teams were formed and sent to Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh following leads.

Sudheer Babu said the suspects who are aware of the transport of gold from Mumbai to other states in private buses, target and follow persons who carry the gold for delivery. When the bus halts for breaks, they sneak into the bus and commit theft of the bag of the passengers.

After committing the offence, they escape using fake number plates for their vehicles.