Rachakonda police bust two drug rackets

In the first case, the police arrested one person Deepa Ram (24), a resident of Kukatpally, and seized 70 grams of heroin, MDMA drug, a motorcycle and froze a bank account having a deposit of Rs. 3.21 lakh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:52 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police busted two drug rackets and seized heroine, MDMA and opium from the arrested persons.

A native of Rajasthan, Ram had come to the city in 2021 and since then been bringing the contraband from his home town and selling it for Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 10,000 per gramin the city, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, DS Chauhan. On a tip off, the SOT LB Nagar team along with Chaitanyapuri police apprehended him.

In the other case, the police arrested Mahender Singh, (40) a resident of Adibatla, and seized 2.25 kg of opium and a mobile phone from him.

Singh, who is a native of Rajasthan, had grown opium poppy plant at his farm land in Rajasthan and brought it to the city. He sold it to the local consumers here, said the Rachakonda CP.