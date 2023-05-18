Telangana: Choutuppal police nab inter-state drug peddler with MDMA pills

Choutuppal police seized MDMA drugs worth Rs 7.92 lakh from inter-state drug peddler

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: Choutuppal police on Thursday arrested a inter-state drug peddler and seized MDMA drugs worth Rs 7.92 lakh from him.

The arrested person was Sayan Lahiri (27) from West Bengal. Police said blue Ecstasy MDMA pills (known as Blue Punisher-60), pink Ecstasy MDMA pills (La Casa De Papel-40) and 3.9 grams of cocaine were seized from Lahiri.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra said Lahiri was selling drugs in Goa for the last three years. He usually procured narcotic drugs from Edmund Dilip in north Goa at a low price and sold the same to customers in Goa and other places in the country at higher prices. For the last few months, the drug business in Goa was not going well and he decided to start peddling drugs in Hyderabad, the DSP said.

The police caught Lahiri red-handed while he was selling drugs to customers near Ashoka Engineering College.