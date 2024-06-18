Rachakonda police form special team to nab chain snatching gang

The gang had flicked away gold chains from women in Jawaharnagar, Shamirpet, and Cheryala police station limits in Siddipet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have formed special teams to nab the notorious ‘Bavaria Gang’ members who had committed a series of chain snatchings in the city last week.

The gang had flicked away gold chains from women in Jawaharnagar, Shamirpet, and Cheryala police station limits in Siddipet. Following the incidents, the police had studied the modus operandi and found that members of a Bavaria gang were involved in the offences.

The Special Operations Team and the crime teams of Rachakonda police have launched a manhunt to nab the offenders.