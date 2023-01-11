Rachakonda police launch anti-drug campaign

The first program was held at the SYR convention hall in Meerpet and inaugurated by Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy in the presence of senior police officials.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: With an aim to increase public awareness on drug abuse and its prevention, the Rachakonda police have started an anti-drug campaign here on Wednesday.

Speaking during the program, the Minister said the State government is committed to eradicate any type of drug abuse and exhorted police to make fight against drugs, a social responsibility and involve everyone to make it a social movement to achieve the goal of ‘Drug-Free Telangana’.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, D.S. Chauhan, urged the students not to try drugs even once in their lifetime. He said the police will take awareness drives in all colleges and hostels and added, “simultaneously, we will take stringent measures to destroy the entire drug chain, right from the dealers, drug peddlers to consumers”.

Since the beginning of the year, Rachakonda police have booked a total of nine drug related cases and seized 6.315 kilograms of ganja, 12 LSD and 36 grams of MDMA, he said. A total of 10 drug peddlers and consumers have been arrested.