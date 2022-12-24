| New Police Zone To Come Up At Rachakonda Police Commissionerate

The govt sanctioned 763 different posts right from constable to Joint Commissioner Rank to the Rachakonda commissionerate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad A new police zone ‘Maheshwaram’ will be created in Rachakonda police commissionerate and an official of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) will be heading it.

Also, there will be a new police division Maheshwaram with Balapur, Pahadishareef, Maheshwaram and Kandukur coming under the Maheshwaram police division headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer.

The government sanctioned 763 different posts right from constable to Joint Commissioner Rank to the Rachakonda commissionerate. “The increase in population in commissionerate and the resultant increase in crime has put a huge pressure on the existing structure of the commissionerate. Hence proposals for creation of 763 new posts, setting up a few police stations, police divisions and a law and order/ traffic zones were put forward for approval to government and were approved,” said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat.

New police stations will come up at Cherlapally, Nagole, Green Pharma City, Pocharam IT Corridor and a woman police station at Uppal while traffic police stations will come up at Ghatkesar, Jawaharnagar, Maheshwaram and Ibrahimpatnam. The police stations of Balapur, Abdullapurmet, Yadadri traffic and Keesara will be upgraded.

For better coordination and traffic management, two new traffic zones are being created Bhongir traffic zone and Maheshwaram traffic zone – each headed by a DCP rank official. The overall supervision of the traffic wing will be done by a Joint Commissioner of Police rank official.

A new ACP rank post is created for Yadadiri temple division and the temple police station and Raigiri police station will be supervised by him.

The special operations team will get a fillip with two DCP’s supervising the work – one DCP will supervise the Maheshwaram and L. B Nagar SOT while the other DCP will supervise the Bhongir and Malkajgiri SOT.