Rachakonda Police launch ‘SanghaMitra’ to curb violence against women, children

Hyderabad: Aiming at spreading awareness and empowering women to fight crime against them and children as well, the Rachakonda Police have come up with a new initiative called SanghaMitra.

The objective of the programme launched by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat is to identify and create an efficient and effective team of volunteers from rural areas, communities and societies who would be trained and certified to provide support to women victims facing various kinds of abuse in their life.

Rachakonda She Teams led by Additional DCP Salima and Bhongir Town Inpsector Sudhakar participated in the launch of the initiative along with District Child Protection Officer Pulugujju Saidulu, RKSC Women’s Forum Joint Secretary Latha Ram, SanghaMitra Lead Archna Manne, Women’s Forum Members – Rajani N, Siva Karadi, Shalini, Jayashree, Savithri M and others.

SanghaMitra at Bhongir had the participation of more than 300 women and the five-hour interactive programme engaged the audience with critical information on support systems, counselling, women laws, child abuse, child marriage and other relevant topics.

