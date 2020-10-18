Rachakonda police reach out to the rain-affected

The alert Quick Response Teams have rescued several people stranded in low-lying areas and shifted them to safer places

Hyderabad: The personnel of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate have been on the field trying to extend assistance to those affected in the heavy rains that lashed the city on Saturday night. Special focus was on reaching out to those stranded in inundated localities.

The alert Quick Response Teams have rescued several people stranded in low-lying areas and shifted them to safer places. Also, from clearing traffic on inundated roads to rescuing people in distress and providing food to those in need, teams of Rachakonda police have been on the field all through yesterday night and this morning.

In Abdullapurmet, two persons were stranded in 4-feet deep flood water at Lashkarguda Vagu between Batasingaram and Masjigpur villages. On receiving information, the Abdullapurmet police reached the spot and rescued them with the help of a proclainer in a rescue operation which took over an hour.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the alertness and timely response and bravery of the police personnel. In another incident, a four-member family, including an elderly couple, from VV Nagar in Saroornagar who were stranded in the flood water was rescued by the local police.

