Rachakonda Police recover 591 phones worth Rs 2 crore

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 September 2024, 06:32 PM

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police recovered 591 stolen or lost mobile phones worth Rs 2 crore and on Thursday and handed them over to their owners.

Under the supervision of DCP Crimes V.Aravind Babu , various wings in collaborative efforts recovered the phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

Speaking on the occasion, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G.Sudheer Babu urged the citizens to report lost mobile phones either at their nearest police station or directly through the CEIR portal, which is accessible online.

He highlighted that using the CEIR portal helps prevent the misuse of stolen phones and facilitates their swift recovery.

So far this year, the Rachakonda police recovered 3,213 mobile phones using CEIR portal and stands second after Hyderabad Police Commissionerate in mobile phone recovery.

What to do if phone is lost:

File a police complaint (FIR) about your lost or stolen phone. You’ll need a copy (digital or physical) for the CEIR filing process.

Locate your phone’s IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. You can usually find it on a sticker behind the battery or printed on the retail box. If you can’t find it physically, you can also dial *#06# on your phone to retrieve the IMEI number.

Visit the CEIR portal. Click on the red tab which says Block Stolen/Lost Mobile.

A form will appear. Fill in mobile number associated with the lost or stolen SIM card, IMEI number and FIR details.

Complete the Captcha verification and click “Get OTP.”

An OTP will be sent to your mobile number (provided you still have access to another phone with that number). Enter the OTP to verify.

The CEIR system will process your request. Upon successful registration, you’ll receive a confirmation message with a reference ID for future reference.