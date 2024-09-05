Rachakonda Police recover 591 phones worth Rs 2 crore

So far this year, the Rachakonda police recovered 3,213 mobile phones using CEIR portal and stands second after Hyderabad Police Commissionerate in mobile phone recovery
Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police recovered 591 stolen or lost mobile phones worth Rs 2 crore and on Thursday and handed them over to their owners.
Under the supervision of DCP Crimes V.Aravind Babu , various wings in collaborative efforts recovered the phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.
Speaking on the occasion, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G.Sudheer Babu urged the citizens to report lost mobile phones either at their nearest police station or directly through the CEIR portal, which is accessible online.
He highlighted that using the CEIR portal helps prevent the misuse of stolen phones and facilitates their swift recovery.
So far this year, the Rachakonda police recovered 3,213 mobile phones using CEIR portal and stands second after Hyderabad Police Commissionerate in mobile phone recovery.
What to do if phone is lost: