Rachin Ravindra shines with second century in World Cup

His impressive performance has prompted cricket fans to flood social media with his pictures and videos.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Rachin

Hyderabad: Rachin Ravindra has turned out to be a standout player in the Men’s ODI World Cup for the New Zealand side. Chasing a mammoth target of 389 runs set by Australia, Ravindra registered his second ton in the World Cup.

Stepping up in the top-order in the absence of Kane Williamson, this young prodigy has put up an exceptional performance with bat, scoring 116 off 89 balls against Australia at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

He scored a century off just 77 balls, providing his team with the crucial momentum needed to pursue the formidable target. Although the New Zealand team fell short by just 5 runs, Ravindra managed to steal the spotlight.

In the process, he became the second youngest player to smash second century in World Cup after Sachin Tendulkar.

“Rachin Ravindra at the biggest stage with zero hype is proving himself to be that youngster which everyone taught Gill and Brook would be in WC,” wrote a user on X.

“Talent in Abundance!! – @Sdoull Can’t agree more, what a knock from this 23 yo Rachin Ravindra in a run chase,” wrote another.

Here are his scores in the World Cup matches:

123* vs England.

51 vs Netherlands

9 vs Bangladesh

32 vs Afghanistan

75 vs India

116 vs Australia