Racing: Agnostic fancied for Kolkata feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Kolkata: The Bharath Singh-trained Agnostic looks set to win the Skyexch Unleashed Cup 1100 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 81 and above, rated 61-86 eligible in a field of seven runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Moon Art 1, Actofmagic 2, Lightinthesky 3

2. Oswald 1, Nazaakat 2, Wind Chaser 3

3. Roudy 1, Sonata 2, Hellblazer 3

4. Regency Gold 1, Properly Posh 2, Jinsoku 3

5. Agnostic 1, Sea Of Cortez 2, Soaring High 3

6. Essos 1, Ghost 2, Shivalic Gold 3

Day’s Best: Roudy.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.