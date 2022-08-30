Racing: Agnostic fancied for Kolkata feature

Kolkata: The Bharath Singh-trained Agnostic looks set to win the Skyexch Unleashed Cup 1100 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 81 and above, rated 61-86 eligible in a field of seven runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.
No false rails. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Moon Art 1, Actofmagic 2, Lightinthesky 3
2. Oswald 1, Nazaakat 2, Wind Chaser 3
3. Roudy 1, Sonata 2, Hellblazer 3
4. Regency Gold 1, Properly Posh 2, Jinsoku 3
5. Agnostic 1, Sea Of Cortez 2, Soaring High 3
6. Essos 1, Ghost 2, Shivalic Gold 3
Day’s Best: Roudy.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.