Racing: Falcon Edge, Sandown Park, Above The Law shine in trials

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Tue - 30 August 22
Hyderabad: Falcon Edge, Sandown Park and Above The Law impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND:
600m:
NRI Blue (Koushik) (From 1200/600) 47, moved easy.

800m:
Itema (Abhay Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Picture Me (AA Vikrant) 58, 600/44, handy. Fly To The Stars (Md Ismail) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Ayr (Kuldeep Singh) 1-2.5, 600/47, moved easy. Ballerina (Suraj Narredu) 1-3, 600/47, strode out well. Jet Falcon (RB) & Cape Town (Dhanu Singh) 1-1, 600/46, moved together.

1000m:
Shah Of Iran (Surya Prakash) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well. Mr Perfect (G Naresh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Trump Star (P Sai Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Inderdhanush (Akshay Kumar) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Francis Bacon (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Amyra (BR Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Role Model (RS Jodha) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, handy. Ivanhoe (Apprentice) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved freely. NRI Touch (Akshay Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Avancia (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Falcon Edge (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, in good form. Rovaniemi (Suraj Narredu) & Humanitarian (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair moved well. Sandown Park (Afroz Khan) & Salisbury (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former to note. Creative Force (RB) & 3y-(Bated Breath/Blush’s Gift) (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair moved freely. Above The Law (Md Ismail) &
Southern Act (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note.

NOTED ON MONDAY 29-8-22

SAND:
600m:
Ballerina (Kiran Naidu) (From 1000/400) 47, moved freely. Raniji (B Nikhil) (From 1000/400) 47, eased up.

1000m:
Icicle (RB) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Watch My Stride (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well. Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) & Cosmico (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, former maintains form. Chica Bonita (RB) & Stag’s Leap (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved well.

