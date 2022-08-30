| Racing Falcon Edge Sandown Park Above The Law Shine In Trials

(Representational Image) Falcon Edge, Sandown Park and Above The Law impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Falcon Edge, Sandown Park and Above The Law impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND:

600m:

NRI Blue (Koushik) (From 1200/600) 47, moved easy.

800m:

Itema (Abhay Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Picture Me (AA Vikrant) 58, 600/44, handy. Fly To The Stars (Md Ismail) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Ayr (Kuldeep Singh) 1-2.5, 600/47, moved easy. Ballerina (Suraj Narredu) 1-3, 600/47, strode out well. Jet Falcon (RB) & Cape Town (Dhanu Singh) 1-1, 600/46, moved together.

1000m:

Shah Of Iran (Surya Prakash) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well. Mr Perfect (G Naresh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Trump Star (P Sai Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Inderdhanush (Akshay Kumar) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Francis Bacon (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Amyra (BR Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Role Model (RS Jodha) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, handy. Ivanhoe (Apprentice) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved freely. NRI Touch (Akshay Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Avancia (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Falcon Edge (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, in good form. Rovaniemi (Suraj Narredu) & Humanitarian (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair moved well. Sandown Park (Afroz Khan) & Salisbury (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former to note. Creative Force (RB) & 3y-(Bated Breath/Blush’s Gift) (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair moved freely. Above The Law (Md Ismail) &

Southern Act (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note.

NOTED ON MONDAY 29-8-22

SAND:

600m:

Ballerina (Kiran Naidu) (From 1000/400) 47, moved freely. Raniji (B Nikhil) (From 1000/400) 47, eased up.

1000m:

Icicle (RB) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Watch My Stride (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well. Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) & Cosmico (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, former maintains form. Chica Bonita (RB) & Stag’s Leap (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved well.