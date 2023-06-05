Rachit Singhal takes top honours at Karting Super Series final

Published Date - 06:42 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Hyderabad: Rachit Singhal has emerged champion of the Karting SuperSeries final, held at the Hyderabad’s Chicane Circuit, Shamirpet in Hyderabad.

He took the top honours in the six-legged competition spanned across Chennai, Bengaluru, Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi and now in Hyderabad.

Aimed at identifying and nurturing the next racing talent in India, the four-stroke SuperSeries showcased the incredible skills and determination of the participating drivers (aged 14 and above) who captivated audiences and ignited their passion for motorsports.

Each leg of the competition offered a unique and challenging experience at renowned karting tracks across the country, including ECR Speedway in Chennai, Meco Kartopia in Bengaluru, Speedway Thrissur in Kerala, Ajmera IndiKarting in Mumbai, and Kartomania (F11 Karting) in Gurugram, Delhi.

The top six finalists from each leg earned the opportunity to prove their mettle in the grand finale hosted at Hyderabad’s Chicane Circuit. As the excitement reached its peak, Rachit Singhal emerged as the deserving champion of the ‘Karting SuperSeries’ finale, showcasing exceptional talent, precision, and strategic brilliance throughout the competition.

Expressing his joy at the success of the competition, Akhil Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of Racing Promotions Private Limited, said, “We are immensely proud of the ‘Karting SuperSeries’ and its significance as a crucial platform for young racing talents to showcase their skills and kickstart their career in motorsports. RPPL is committed to nurturing the next generation of racing stars in India, and Rachit Singhal victory is a testament to the potential and talent that exists in our country. We, at RPPL, extend our gratitude to all the participants, spectators, sponsors, and partners who contributed to the resounding success of this competition. We will continue to provide opportunities and support for these budding drivers, contributing to the growth of the Indian racing landscape.”