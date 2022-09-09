Racing: Moon’s Blessing fancied for Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained Moon’s Blessing, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the MW Chinnappa Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85, 4 years old and over Class-II, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Chain Of Thoughts 1, Ultimate Choice 2, Max Mueller 3
2. News Maker 1, Spiritualqueen 2, So Far 3
3. Gold Charm 1, Don’s Den 2, Lightning Charlie 3
4. Moon’s Blessing 1, Sound Of Canon’s 2, Tremendous 3
5. D Jani 1, Magic Circle 2, D Brother 3
6. Stunning Beauty 1, Mr Humble 2, The Strength 3
7. Sir Calculus 1, Infiniteposibility 2, Supreme Angel 3
Day’s Best: Moon’s Blessing.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7