Racing: Moon’s Blessing fancied for Mysuru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Mysuru: The Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained Moon’s Blessing, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the MW Chinnappa Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85, 4 years old and over Class-II, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Chain Of Thoughts 1, Ultimate Choice 2, Max Mueller 3

2. News Maker 1, Spiritualqueen 2, So Far 3

3. Gold Charm 1, Don’s Den 2, Lightning Charlie 3

4. Moon’s Blessing 1, Sound Of Canon’s 2, Tremendous 3

5. D Jani 1, Magic Circle 2, D Brother 3

6. Stunning Beauty 1, Mr Humble 2, The Strength 3

7. Sir Calculus 1, Infiniteposibility 2, Supreme Angel 3

Day’s Best: Moon’s Blessing.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7