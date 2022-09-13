Racing: Sea Of Cortez fancied for Kolkata feature

Kolkata: The Neil Darashah-trained Sea Of Cortez holds an edge over others to win the Skyexch.com Cup 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 81 and above, rated 61-86 eligible in a field of eight runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.
No false rails. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Randolph 1, Lightinthesky 2, Swift Lady 3
2. The Mentalist 1, Regency Gold 2, Thiago 3
3. Harvestime 1, George Everest 2, Dr Doom 3
4. Livisilla 1, Aircraft 2, Properly Posh 3
5. Sea Of Cortez 1, Soaring High 2, Tigrio 3
6. Circle Of Love 1, Magnite 2, Vanguard 3
Day’s Best: Sea Of Cortez.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.