Racing: Sea Of Cortez fancied for Kolkata feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:06 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

(Representational Image) The Neil Darashah-trained Sea Of Cortez holds an edge over others to win the Skyexch.com Cup 1400 metres

Kolkata: The Neil Darashah-trained Sea Of Cortez holds an edge over others to win the Skyexch.com Cup 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 81 and above, rated 61-86 eligible in a field of eight runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Randolph 1, Lightinthesky 2, Swift Lady 3

2. The Mentalist 1, Regency Gold 2, Thiago 3

3. Harvestime 1, George Everest 2, Dr Doom 3

4. Livisilla 1, Aircraft 2, Properly Posh 3

5. Sea Of Cortez 1, Soaring High 2, Tigrio 3

6. Circle Of Love 1, Magnite 2, Vanguard 3

Day’s Best: Sea Of Cortez.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.