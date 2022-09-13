Racing: NRI Millennium, Speaking Of Love, Scramjet shine in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:00 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

(Representational Image) NRI Millennium, Speaking Of Love, Scramjet, Francis Bacon, Thanks, Akido, Campania & Vision Of Rose, impressed

Hyderabad: NRI Millennium, Speaking Of Love, Scramjet, Francis Bacon, Thanks, Akido, Campania & Vision Of Rose, impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Grand Duke (RS Jodha) 47, handy. Four One Four (RB) 46, moved easy.

Also Read Racing: Wonderfull Lady fancied for Delhi feature

800m:

More Invictus (RB) 1-0, 600/44, handy. Cabello (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Sun Dancer (RB) 1-3, 600/49, moved freely. NRI Superpower (Akshay Kumar) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Sally (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46, handy.

1000m:

NRI Millennium (Koushik) 1-12, 800/55, 600/42, impressed.

Sweet Dancer (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good.

Speaking Of Love (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well.

Char Ek Char (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well.

DRD (P Ajeeth K) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Thunder Road (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, well in hand. Francis Bacon (Surya Prakash) 1-10, 800/54, 600/42, a fine display. God Is Kind (RB) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/49, moved freely. La Mirage (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/47, handy. Scramjet (RB) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, maintains form. Thanks (Apprentice) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Saint Emilion (Gourav Singh) 1-17, (From 1000/400) 46, handy. Akido (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, worked well. Pacific Command (Rohith Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, handy. Campania (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/56, 600/44, caught the eye.

Black Opal (Apprentice) 1-17, (From 1000/400) 45, not extended.

Arabian Queen (Ashhad Asbar) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Royal Pal (RS Jodha) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, good.

Vision Of Rose (G Naresh) & City Of Gravitas (Koushik) 1-13, 800/58, 600/45, former to note. City Of Hustle (G Naresh) & NRI Angel (Koushik) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair worked well.

MONSOON OUTER RACE GRASS:

800m:

Sport On Fire (RB) 56, 600/42, moved easy. Toque Blanche (RB) & Track Blazer (RB) 58, 600/44, pair handy.

1000m:

Starwalt (Apprentice) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41, moved easy. Despang (P Ajeeth K) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43, moved easy. Hard To Toss (Deepak Singh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41, handy. Romero (RB) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41, handy. Cosmic Run (RB) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, handy. Hot Seat (Md Ismail) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41, not extended. Rovaniemi (Vikram) 1-11, 800/54, 600/42, moved easy. Honourable Lady (RB) & Royal Queen (RB) 1-13, 800/57, 600/41, pair handy. 3y-(Bated Breath/Blush’s Gift) (Mohith Singh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41, moved well. Bien Pensant (P Ajeeth K) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41, moved well. Sound Hero (Aneel) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43, moved well. Top In Class (Md Ismail) & Raniji (Khurshad Alam) 1-8, 800/51, 600/38, former good. The Image (Ashhad Asbar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39, good.

Mysterious Angel (P Ajeeth K) & Divine Destiny (Apprentice) 1-6, 800/52, 600/41, former retains form. Essential (Vikram) & Alabama (Kiran Naidu) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40, pair shaped well. Isra (Aneel) & Star Racer (Kuldeep Singh) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40, pair finished level.

Beauty On Parade (Deepak Singh) & Exotic Dancer (AA Vikrant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40, pair well in hand. White Roses (Surya Prakash) & Painted Apache (P Ajeeth K) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39, former to note.

Advance Guard (P Ajeeth K) & Yesterday (App) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38, pair finished level.

NOTED ON MONDAY 12-9-22

SAND

600m:

Maximum Glamour (AA Vikrant) 47.5, moved freely. Kachnar (Rohit Kumar) 46, moved well. Sound Echo (Aneel) 47, moved easy. Path Of Peace (A Joshi) 45, handy. Good Tidings (RB) 48, moved freely.

1000m:

Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in good form. General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Force (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Pleroma (Akshay Kumar) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, in good form. City Of Blessing (G Naresh) & NRI Fantasy (Koushik) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pair impressed. Show Me Your Walk (Akshay Kumar) & Super Angel (Abhay Singh) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, pair pleased. Lifes Song (Akshay Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in good form and more on hand.