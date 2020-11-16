Raghunandan does a U-turn, says he never promised Central funds for Dubbak

Speaking at a Meet the Press organised by the Telangana Journalists Union (TJU) here on Monday, Raghunandan Rao alleged that Dubbak was neglected by the State government over Gajwel and Siddipet.

Hyderabad: BJP leader and Dubbak MLA-elect M Raghunandan Rao on Monday did a U-turn and claimed that he never promised that he would bring Central funds for Dubbak development. “I only said I would fight for a level playing field for the Constituency in the State Assembly demanding for equal share in constituency development funds similar to that of Siddipet and Gajwel,” he said.

Speaking at a Meet the Press organised by the Telangana Journalists Union (TJU) here on Monday, Raghunandan Rao alleged that Dubbak was neglected by the State government over Gajwel and Siddipet. “99 percent of the Constituency is rural in nature, and whatever developmental programmes undertaken with the help of the employment guarantee scheme were funded by the Centre,” he claimed.

Declaring that the BJP will repeat the Dubbak by-election results in the ensuing GHMC polls, he said the party cadre was highly motivated and are eager to register a victory in Hyderabad. “As the greater Hyderabad area is a mini India with people from different States living here, the BJP is planning to invite BJP Ministers and MLAs from States such as Bihar and Rajasthan so that the voters from those States can be encouraged to vote for BJP,” he said.

He also gave a call to those leaders who fought for separate Telangana and unable to find a suitable place in the ruling TRS party to leave the party and join BJP. “I have been ousted from the TRS for no apparent reason and BJP encouraged me time and again to contest in the elections. Those leaders who were treated in a similar way by the TRS can join BJP for a chance to win,” he said.

