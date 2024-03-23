Raghunandan Rao calls BRS Medak candidate a non-local, draws flak

Published Date - 23 March 2024

Medak: BJP candidate in Medak M Raghunandan Rao termed BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy a non-local, drawing strong criticism from BRS leaders and cadre.

Stating that Venkatrami Reddy had rendered great service to the people of Medak, Sangareddy BRS MLA Chintha Prabhakar lashed out at Raghunandan Rao for calling the BRS candidate a non-local. The BJP leader had forgotten that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed from Gujarat, was contesting from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. BJP had named Etala Rajendar, who hails from Karimnagar, as the candidate in Malkajigiri. When all these and more instances were there, how could Raghunandan Rao make such comments, BRS leaders asked.