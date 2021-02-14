Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to brave soldiers who died in Pulwama terror attack

This year marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, in which a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the convoy carrying them in 2019.

“Tribute to the brave soldiers, who died in the Pulwama terror attack. A tribute to their families as the country owes you,” the Congress leader tweeted (in Hindi).

पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए वीर सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि और उनके परिवारों को नमन। देश आपका ऋणी है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2021

Senior BJP leaders, including BJP national president JP Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tribute to the soldiers.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.