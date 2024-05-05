Rahul Gandhi says Telangana govt depositing Rs.2500 in every woman’s bank account

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a blatant lie said the State government was depositing Rs.2,500 monthly in every woman’s bank account.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 03:26 PM

Rahul Gandhi

Nirmal: Reminding that the Telangana Congress had fulfilled the six guarantees promised to the people, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a blatant lie said the State government was depositing Rs.2,500 monthly in every woman’s bank account.

Apart from 200 units free power supply, free bus travel for women, the Telangana government was depositing annually Rs.30,000 in every woman’s bank account, he said while addressing a public meeting here on Sunday.

Through the Rs.2500 monthly financial assistance there was a lot of relief for many people and families were getting benefitted. Like the Telangana Government, the Congress government in New Delhi would also implement a similar scheme across the country by extending Rs.1 lakh assistance to every woman, he said.

A list would be prepared of the poor. One woman from a family would be identified and Rs.1 lakh assistance would be deposited into her bank account annually, the Congress MP said.

“Telangana government is extending Rs.30,000 annually and the Congress government in New Delhi will extend an additional Rs.1 lakh. A total of Rs.1.30 lakh will be deposited,” Rahul Gandhi assured amidst cheers and whistles from the gathering.

The Congress MP slammed the BJP government over rising unemployment in the country. To address the unemployed youth issues, the Congress government would implement a job guarantee scheme.

Under this scheme, all the graduates and diploma holders would be offered one year jobs in public sector, private sector, hospitals, universities and other places with an honorarium of Rs.8500 per month. This would be perhaps the first of its kind job scheme in the world, he said.

After the work of the graduate was found to be satisfactory, his or her job would be made permanent. This way while unemployed would get jobs, India would get trained skilled workforce, he explained, adding that there were 30 lakh vacancies and all these jobs filled up by the Congress government.

Regarding the adivasi issues in the State, he said the Congress government would resolve the land issue at the earliest. “Both the State and Union government will protect your rights on jal (water), jungle (forests) and zameen (lands),” Rahul Gandhi said.

Like in Telangana, where a poor people’s government was in force, Congress was going to establish a poor people’s government in New Delhi, he said.

Slamming the Modi government for its plans to scrap reservations, the Congress MP said the Congress government would do away with the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations, likening the Agniveer scheme in the army. In the guise of privatisation, the Modi government was scrapping the reservations in the public sector.

“We will increase the reservation limit further for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden,” Rahul Gandhi said, concluding his speech by saying “Jai Telangana”.