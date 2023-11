Rahul Gandhi Violates Election Guidelines For Rajasthan Elections 2023 | Assembly Elections 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of violating election guidelines with his post on X during the Rajasthan assembly polls and has called on the Election Commission to take action, including suspending the Congress leader’s social media account. In the post, Gandhi urged people to vote for the Congress, listing various promises.