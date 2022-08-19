Rahul Gangwani’s RG Speed Car Rental adds a fleet of new luxury cars to its stable

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:57 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Rahul Gangwani is flying high around the entrepreneurial sphere as he successfully established his RG Speed Car Rental, which is now rated amongst the best in Dubai, UAE.

The kind of success he has achieved is commendable, as he has achieved a lot at this age when many are still trying to figure out their future course of life. A lot of hard work has gone to get him to this position today, from where he can call the shots.

Speaking about his achievement as an entrepreneur, Rahul says, “One should have a vision of what they want in life, and they should diligently follow that course till they achieve what they desire. There might be hundreds of challenges across your path, but you should keep moving ahead till you reach your desired destination”.

Rahul is a fine example of how one can attain a glorious career at a young age if they are determined and don’t deviate from their goals. Although he belongs to a well-to-do business family, the urge to do something of his own led him to establish his venture, securing its place amongst the best in business.

He says that he was always drawn towards the entrepreneurial path and knew that he would go ahead and form his entity, which he did at the right time, even taking it to exponential levels of success, which is quite interesting. The car rental business was booming in Dubai, and he grabbed the opportunity to establish his business, which took off from day one. He says he started with a fleet of just 10 cars and grew to 70 cars over a while, a phenomenal achievement in this competitive arena.

You name it, and his luxury car rental company has it, right from Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Cadillac, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Aston Martin, Maserati, Range Rover, to Porsche, his stable boasts of the world’s best brands which is quite an amazing feat achieved by this young entrepreneur who aims at inching more towards success in coming times.