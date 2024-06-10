Ande Sri in Dubai to sing ‘Jaya Jaya he Telangana…’

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 10 June 2024, 08:18 PM

File photo of poet Ande Sri with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and music composer MM Keeravani.

Jeddah: Telangana dialect and culture is vibrant in the Gulf region compared with other parts of the world, commented poet and lyricist Ande Sri.

He penned the famous song ‘Jaya Jaya he Telangana…’ during the Statehood agitation, the song in which some lyrics were incorporated by BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao which had become popular and recently declared as the State anthem by the government.

Ande Sri was in Dubai to participate in the decennial celebrations of the State Formation Day, where he hailed the NRI community’s enthusiasm towards their cultural identity and their admiration for the song. Speaking in an event to mark the celebration on Sunday, Ande Sri said he had met with many NRIs across the globe and is planning to visit Saudi Arabia also soon. Telangana ideologue V. Prakash also addressed the gathering and acknowledged the contribution of NRIs in the formation of a separate State. Film director Vinay Babu also spoke on the occasion.

The event was presided by prominent NRI activist Katukam Ravi. In Abu Dhabi, Telangana Friends Association marked the event following floral tributes to late Prof. Jayashankar. In Bahrain, Telangana Cultural Association (TCA) celebrated the event, which was presided over by Venkataswamy and attended by several NRIs. Separately, the Telugu Kala Samiti (TKS), a prominent Telugu NRI organization, also held celebrations.

“We scheduled to conduct a grand scale celebration of Telangana day formation next week during the Haj holidays,” TKS former president Haribabu said.