Rahul, Priyanka never returned to Karnataka to check whether promises were kept, says Harish

Stating that the Congress came to power by making six guarantees as election promises, he said the Kannada people were feeling cheated now by the Congress since the guarantees were not kept.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:34 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Finance Minister THarish Rao is greeting passengers sitting in RTC bus during his election campaign in Husnabad Constituency on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who had campaigned vigorously before the elections in Karnataka, had never returned to the State to see whether the promises they made were implemented. Stating that the Congress came to power by making six guarantees as election promises, he said the Kannada people were feeling cheated now by the Congress since the guarantees were not kept.

Addressing the election campaign in Husnabad constituency in Siddipet, Harish Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, unlike the Gandhis, would be available in Telangana through the year to keep the promises made by him. Stating that the people of Karnataka were struggling a lot since the Congress came to power, Rao said Karnataka farmers were suffering from lack of power supply even after being promised free power.

Since the BRS kept all the promises made in the last two elections, the people had great faith in Chandrashekhar Rao, he said. At the same time, the Congress was talking about three hour power supply while the BJP was forcing the State to install electricity meters to agriculture pump sets. The BRS government was however committed to provide unconditional, uninterrupted 24-hour power supply to the farming sector.

The Minister campaigned in Koheda, Akkannapet, Husnabad and Chiguramamidi mandals for BRS candidate Vodithela Sathish Kumar.