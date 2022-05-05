“Rahulji are you ready for white challenge” banners surface across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A day before Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to Telangana banners asking whether Rahul Gandhi was ready for a white challenge surfaced in many areas in the city, triggering hot discussions in political circles. The concept of ‘White Challenge’ was interestingly popularised by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy in September last, when he appealed to create awareness among youth about drug menace and appealed celebrities to promote the challenge by nominating three other persons for the challenge.

The TPPC president had even challenged Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and former MP Konda Vishveswar Reddy to take up the challenge. Accepting the challenge, the Minister replied that he would take up the challenge, only if Congress MP Rahul Gandhi would join the initiative.

The current white challenge seems to have been inspired after the video clip of Rahul Gandhi partying in a pub at Nepal went viral. These banners were found in different areas, including Tank Bund, Martyr’s Memorial and other places.

Meanwhile, The BJP too jumped into fray when the BJP’s national information and technology department incharge Amit Malviya tweeted “Sitting Congress MP admits in an interview that the lady with Rahul Gandhi in the Kathmandu nightclub is Chinese Ambassador. Well, why is Rahul Gandhi meeting a Chinese diplomat at a nightclub in foreign land? Congress needs to explain.”

