| Raiders Take Lead On Day One At T9 Golf Challenge

Raiders take lead on Day One at T9 Golf Challenge

BHGCC Raiders took lead after posting a commanding 3-1 win over Boulder Ninjas on the opening day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: BHGCC Raiders took lead after posting a commanding 3-1 win over Boulder Ninjas on the opening day of the Titan Eye+ Cemtrix T9 Challenge at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, on Sunday.

Deshant Kaila and Andrew Wood starred for the Raiders with a runaway 4 holes up with 3 to play win. D Tarun and Venu Pollineni also won their game with the two other games being halved.

In the marquee opening match, defending champions Boulder Hills Tigers were held to a 2-2 draw by the Novotel Stars. For the Tigers, Anil Yamini sunk a long birdie putt on the final green to keep their unbeaten run going in the T9 Challenge.

Favourites Cemetrix were made to sweat for their win against Ecolastic Eagles as they recorded a 2.5-1.5 victory. The final match of the day between Jaagruthi Jaguars & TGF Backspinners also finished 2.5-1.5 in favour of the formers.

Results: Boulder Hills Tigers tied with Novotel Stars 2-2; BHGCC Raiders bt Boulder Ninjas 3-1; Cemetrix bt Ecolastic Eagles 2.5 -1.5; Jaagruthi Jaguars beat TGF Backspinners 2.5- 1.5.