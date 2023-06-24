Hyderabad: Second edition of T9 Golf Challenge from Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: The second edition of the Titan Eye+ Cemetrix T9 Golf Challenge will begin at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, the officials revealed on Saturday.

The tournament, which will have eight teams with 10 players in each team, will be played on 9-hile match play format with each team playing against each other once in round robin league. Boulder Hills Tigers, owned by Chamundeshwaranath, are the defending champions in the Rs 10 lakh prize money tournament. The event will be played on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The other teams in fray are – BHGCC Raiders, Boulder Ninjas, Ecolastic Eagles, Jaagruti Jaguars, Novotel Stars, Cemetrix and TGF Backspinners. All teams have a mix of 3 handicap brackets and a few teams have ladies and juniors so the whole golf community is accommodated.

At the end of the seven round robin matches, the top four teams will qualify for the semifinals with the winners taking home a trophy along with prizes. The final will be played over 18 holes on July 15, 2023.