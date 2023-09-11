Rail Coach Restaurant launched at Hyderabad’s Necklace Road

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Hyderabad: Taking yet another step towards providing unique experience to rail passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) has replicated one of its novel initiatives at another important railway station in the twin cities. As part this, the SCR Secunderabad division on Monday started a ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ in the premises of Necklace Road railway station, which promises to offer a novel experience to food lovers through its unique dining ambience.

This is second such coach restaurant in Telangana after the “Restaurant on Wheels” which was launched earlier at Kacheguda railway station premises.

Necklace Road railway station is one of the busiest rail stations in the suburbs network of the twin cities having lots of picnic spots around the railway station vicinity.

Railway officials said the station witnesses good number of tourists footfall daily. To provide an unparalleled dining experience to the twin city food connoisseurs, Necklace road railway station has been chosen to set up with the concept of a coach restaurant.

Accordingly, one unused coach has been completely refurbished with modern and aesthetic interiors to provide a unique dining experience to the passengers. The maintenance of the “Rail Coach Restaurant” has been awarded to Boomerang Restaurant, Hyderabad for a period of five years.

This multi cuisine restaurant has been opened at the vacant space in the circulating area providing dining opportunity to both the rail passengers as well as common public. The Multi-Cuisine restaurant offers both Dine-In and Take away facility to the customers. Situated along one of the popular places in Hyderabad, this Coach Restaurant initiative provides a unique blend of nostalgia and gastronomy along with an unforgettable dining experience to its users.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain appealed to the rail users and general public to avail the facility to get first-hand experience of the novel initiative being taken by the railways.

