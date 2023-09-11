Hyderabad: Kanchi Café launched at Hitec City

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Hyderabad: A unique eatery ‘Kanchi Café’ developed with an ambience and décor replicating the serene environs of the famous Kanchi temple was inaugurated at Hitech City, Madhapur.

The café is offering a dedicated traditional breakfast menu that promises to delight the senses and transport foodies to the heart of South India. The menu boasts a wide array of delectable dishes, including Chakkara Pongal, Temple Puligare, Rava Kichidi, Thattu Idly, Ghee Raagi Dosa, and many more, all infused with authentic South Indian flavors, a press release said.

The Kanchi Café concept has been developed and established by ‘Tea Time,’ a chai-chain with a nearly 3800 outlets across India. “What we offer at ‘Kanchi Cafe’ is not just food; it’s an immersive journey into the heart of South India’s rich traditions. We are excited to bring this unique experience to Hitec City,” says Uday Srinivas Tangella, the founder of Tea Time and Kanchi Cafe.

Kanch Café was launched in the presence of Pujya Devprasaaddas Swami and founder of Tea Time and Kanchi Café, Uday Srinivas Tangella.

